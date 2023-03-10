Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $288.49 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $288.49 million and $41.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.42 or 0.07155493 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00027862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04883025 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $45,734,914.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

