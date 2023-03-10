Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

OCDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $872.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

