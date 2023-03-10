Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

