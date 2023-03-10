Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

OLMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

