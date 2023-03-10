Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

OLMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

