Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

