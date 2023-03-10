Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

