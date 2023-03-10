Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

