Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $291,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 251,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,320. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

