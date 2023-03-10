Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $577,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,737. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

