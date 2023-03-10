Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 46 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $219.51. 534,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

