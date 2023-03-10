Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,947,184.56.

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94.

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26.

Datadog Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,572,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.