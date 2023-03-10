Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
Shares of ONC opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$109.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07.
