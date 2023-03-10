Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of ONC opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$109.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

