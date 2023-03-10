Oppenheimer Trims Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price to $32.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 480.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

