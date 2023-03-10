Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $116.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

ORCL opened at $86.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

