Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 3.7%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 9,031,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,696,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.