Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.27. 69,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 739,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

