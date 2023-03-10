Osmosis (OSMO) Tops One Day Volume of $25.92 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $394.15 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00428447 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,820.95 or 0.28941467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

