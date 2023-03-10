Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $9.80 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Oxen has a market cap of $9.80 million and $256,247.32 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00356638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00665796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00549265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,224,565 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

