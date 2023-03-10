Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $643.88

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 643.88 ($7.74) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.58). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($7.82), with a volume of 72,699 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 645.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 608.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of £560.10 million, a PE ratio of -738.55 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Robert Chote purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £2,945 ($3,541.37). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

