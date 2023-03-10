Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.73

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.00. Panasonic shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 60,596 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

About Panasonic

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.