PancakeSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.60 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $636.21 million and $43.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00017746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00425713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.49 or 0.28775402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 371,825,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,199,993 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.

Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

