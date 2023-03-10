Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) Insider Buys £14,922.90 in Stock

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Rating) insider Andrea Finegan bought 16,581 shares of Pantheon Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.90 ($17,944.81).
Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %
LON:PINT opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.09) on Friday. Pantheon Infrastructure PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.33).
Pantheon Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Read More
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.