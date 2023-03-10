Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $510.75

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 579 ($6.96), with a volume of 767,899 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.94) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 575 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 511.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £41,090 ($49,410.77). In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($87,466.57). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.06), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,410.77). Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
