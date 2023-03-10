Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $510.75

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 510.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 579 ($6.96), with a volume of 767,899 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 575 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 511.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,301.59%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($87,466.57). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,304.18). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.