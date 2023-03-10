Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

