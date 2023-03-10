Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Paragon Care Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Paragon Care Company Profile
