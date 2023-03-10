Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

