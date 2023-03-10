Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.60.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.92 on Monday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

