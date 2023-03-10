PAX Gold Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $513.57 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,893.84 or 0.09133846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.

PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.

On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

