Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 115.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $21.03 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 36.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

