Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

