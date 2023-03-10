Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.06. 908,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.