Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Financial Contrast

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.38 $16.12 million $2.85 11.98 Atlantic Union Bankshares $696.21 million 3.90 $234.51 million $2.97 12.24

Profitability

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.15% 0.96% Atlantic Union Bankshares 30.11% 9.68% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.