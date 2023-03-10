PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 87.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.48 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

