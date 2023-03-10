Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.85. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 49,843 shares traded.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.