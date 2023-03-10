Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 5.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 5,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $774.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

