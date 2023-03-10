Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.73% of Philip Morris International worth $4,868,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

PM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 574,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,998. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

