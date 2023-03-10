Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Michael A. Bless Buys 1,750 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 2.7 %

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,042. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.