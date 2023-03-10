Pier Capital LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

