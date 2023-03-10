Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 8.3%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

