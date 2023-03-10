Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

3/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00.

3/7/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

2/28/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $283.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $243.00 to $229.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/2/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $247.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. 2,541,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,425. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

