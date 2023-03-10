Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BPIRY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.