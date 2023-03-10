Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,372,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.