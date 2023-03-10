Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,025 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

