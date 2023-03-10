Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $41,938,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.