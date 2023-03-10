Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

