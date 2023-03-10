Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

