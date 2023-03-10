Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

