Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 248.5 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

