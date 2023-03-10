Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 248.5 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
