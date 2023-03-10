Polygon (MATIC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $890.86 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005244 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $9.17 billion and approximately $890.86 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polygon

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

