Poollotto.finance (PLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.24 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00015544 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $37.24 million and approximately $72,793.22 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

