PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0032

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $730,973.45 and $1,524.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00355854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,215,824 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

